Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ziff Davis has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ziff Davis by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 17.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Definitive sale of the Connectivity division to Accenture for $1.2B — cash proceeds exceed ZD’s prior market cap, materially de-risks the portfolio and provides capital for buybacks or dividends, which supports a higher valuation. WSJ: Ziff Davis to Sell Connectivity Division to Accenture

Definitive sale of the Connectivity division to Accenture for $1.2B — cash proceeds exceed ZD’s prior market cap, materially de-risks the portfolio and provides capital for buybacks or dividends, which supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst response: Barclays raised its price target to $45 (from $34) with an equal-weight rating — a formal sign of reassessment after the deal and a potential catalyst for additional analyst upgrades. TickerReport: Barclays raises PT

Analyst response: Barclays raised its price target to $45 (from $34) with an equal-weight rating — a formal sign of reassessment after the deal and a potential catalyst for additional analyst upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary frames the Accenture deal as a clear value-unlocking event and a “masterclass” in realizing hidden asset value; narrative supports further upside if management uses cash for buybacks. MarketBeat: Ziff Davis’s $1.2B Deal

Market commentary frames the Accenture deal as a clear value-unlocking event and a “masterclass” in realizing hidden asset value; narrative supports further upside if management uses cash for buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary/transcript coverage discusses strategic implications of the sale and next steps — useful for gauging capital allocation plans but not yet a definitive guide to timing or scale of buybacks/dividends. Seeking Alpha: Transcript

Company commentary/transcript coverage discusses strategic implications of the sale and next steps — useful for gauging capital allocation plans but not yet a definitive guide to timing or scale of buybacks/dividends. Neutral Sentiment: Some broader media items (e.g., unrelated sector lists) are being reported but are unlikely to move ZD stock materially. Access Newswire: Castle Connolly

Some broader media items (e.g., unrelated sector lists) are being reported but are unlikely to move ZD stock materially. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q4 results: revenue slipped to $406.7M and net income declined; adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS came in below the company’s guidance, which previously triggered a >10% post-earnings drop — a clear near-term headwind. Yahoo Finance: Q4 results

Weak Q4 results: revenue slipped to $406.7M and net income declined; adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS came in below the company’s guidance, which previously triggered a >10% post-earnings drop — a clear near-term headwind. Negative Sentiment: Legal/SEC attention: Levi & Korsinsky has opened an investigation and issued a press release alleging reported metrics may have masked underlying performance, increasing litigation and reputational risk. That scrutiny can pressure multiples until resolved. PR Newswire: Levi & Korsinsky investigation

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis’s flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

