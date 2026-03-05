Barclays Cuts Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $110.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DUOL. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Duolingo from $170.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duolingo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Duolingo Stock Down 5.4%

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Duolingo has a twelve month low of $91.99 and a twelve month high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.04.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $282.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.95 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Meese sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $110,060.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 122,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,318.16. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total transaction of $452,490.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,751.12. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 31.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,571,000 after purchasing an additional 62,614 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $946,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,733,000 after acquiring an additional 116,135 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 967.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after acquiring an additional 44,342 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

