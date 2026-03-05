Banana Gun Price Tops $4.46 (BANANA)

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $14.72 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Banana Gun has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Banana Gun token can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00006119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun launched on September 9th, 2023. Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,402,953 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,300,000 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. The official message board for Banana Gun is www.bananagun.io/blog. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagun.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,402,953.46593683 with 4,007,292.73285643 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 4.45203527 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $5,830,010.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

