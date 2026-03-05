Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $70.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Baker Hughes traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $64.83, with a volume of 10385063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.26.

BKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zephirin Group raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.61.

In related news, Director William G. Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,032,537.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $110,703.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,052 shares in the company, valued at $672,140.04. This represents a 14.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 40,001 shares of company stock worth $2,322,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,890,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,924,000 after acquiring an additional 598,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,409,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,586,000 after buying an additional 937,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 49,353,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,550,000 after purchasing an additional 44,887,481 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Baker Hughes by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,546,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,462,000 after buying an additional 3,153,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,213,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

