Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SMIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 92,434 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 29th total of 75,078 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,851 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000.

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SMIG opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Bahl & Gaynor Small/Mid Cap Income Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

The AAM Bahl & Gaynor Small\u002FMid Cap Income Growth ETF (SMIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US mid and small-cap companies that selects and weights securities based on the advisers assessment. SMIG was launched on Aug 25, 2021 and is managed by AAM.

