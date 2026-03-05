B. Riley Financial Raises Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Price Target to $17.00

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Orion Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

ORN traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $11.78. 422,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,773. Orion Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a PE ratio of 235.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Orion Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.29%.The business had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Orion Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 54,345 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 37,764 shares in the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 541,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 114,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

