Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CAO Jennifer Mak Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CAO Jennifer Mak sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.45, for a total transaction of $860,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,019,028. This trade represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $569.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.88, a PEG ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $396.41 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $742.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $702.00 to $682.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $753.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

