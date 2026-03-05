Aviva (LON:AV) Announces Earnings Results

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 26.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aviva had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Aviva Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Aviva stock traded up GBX 15.80 on Thursday, hitting GBX 667.40. 7,961,875 shares of the company traded hands. Aviva has a 12-month low of GBX 390.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 510.20. The company has a market cap of £17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 659.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 662.25.

Get Aviva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AV shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 760 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 735 to GBX 725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 687 to GBX 671 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 711.20.

Key Headlines Impacting Aviva

Here are the key news stories impacting Aviva this week:

Insider Transactions at Aviva

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 632 per share, for a total transaction of £1,453.60. Insiders acquired a total of 666 shares of company stock worth $437,630 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report)

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.