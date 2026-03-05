Avalanche (AVAX) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $4.09 billion and approximately $381.26 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.46 or 0.00012983 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000214 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 463,441,061 coins and its circulating supply is 431,771,961 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Meetup, GitHub, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

