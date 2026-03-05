AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given New $4,526.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $4,650.00 to $4,526.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $4,775.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group set a $4,800.00 price objective on AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of AutoZone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,300.70.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,711.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,612.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,824.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.41. AutoZone has a one year low of $3,210.72 and a one year high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.31%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $28.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $21,867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,900. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 347 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,256 and have sold 9,447 shares valued at $34,179,923. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and revenue growth: AutoZone topped quarterly EPS estimates and delivered +8% sales year-over-year, with commercial sales and store openings helping offset weaknesses. Earnings Beat

EPS beat and revenue growth: AutoZone topped quarterly EPS estimates and delivered +8% sales year-over-year, with commercial sales and store openings helping offset weaknesses. Positive Sentiment: Growth blueprint: Management reiterated an aggressive store-growth plan (targeting ~350–360 new stores in 2026), which supports longer-term revenue and commercial expansion. Store Growth Plan

Growth blueprint: Management reiterated an aggressive store-growth plan (targeting ~350–360 new stores in 2026), which supports longer-term revenue and commercial expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upside: Multiple major firms raised targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays among others), providing visible broker support that likely buoyed the stock. Analyst Raises

Analyst upside: Multiple major firms raised targets or reiterated buys (Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Barclays among others), providing visible broker support that likely buoyed the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions: While several banks lifted targets, others trimmed theirs (BMO, DA Davidson, Roth, Truist made adjustments), leaving a split analyst picture and some debate over valuation vs. execution. Price Target Moves

Mixed analyst actions: While several banks lifted targets, others trimmed theirs (BMO, DA Davidson, Roth, Truist made adjustments), leaving a split analyst picture and some debate over valuation vs. execution. Negative Sentiment: Top-line weakness from weather and comps: Management said winter storms and weaker comparable-store sales (including softness in Mexico) drove the revenue shortfall relative to expectations. That miss weighed on near-term sentiment. Winter Weather Impact

Top-line weakness from weather and comps: Management said winter storms and weaker comparable-store sales (including softness in Mexico) drove the revenue shortfall relative to expectations. That miss weighed on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and cost headwinds: Inflationary input costs, higher production expenses, LIFO accounting effects and accelerated SG&A investment compressed margins and prompted analyst scrutiny of profit sustainability. Margin Pressure

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

