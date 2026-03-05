AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 93,787 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 33,603 shares of company stock worth $17,875,660 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ISRG opened at $501.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Featured Articles

