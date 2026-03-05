AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,769 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 72.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 20.0% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Hologic by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,628,000 after buying an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,161,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hologic by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Argus lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Evercore downgraded Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.42.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Hologic had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

