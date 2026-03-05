AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,458 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gen Digital were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 55,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Gen Digital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ondrej Vlcek sold 113,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $3,082,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,932,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,662,417.60. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gen Digital from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Gen Digital Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $22.29 on Thursday. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 56.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Gen Digital’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gen Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.540-2.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gen Digital’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital (NASDAQ: GEN) is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.