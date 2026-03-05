AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 194,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTRA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $28.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.45.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

