Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 million. Audioeye updated its FY 2026 guidance to .94- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.170-0.180 EPS.

Shares of AEYE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,459. Audioeye has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEYE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Audioeye and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Audioeye by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Audioeye by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 56,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audioeye by 20.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares during the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in Audioeye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Audioeye by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Q4 results beat expectations — AEYE reported $0.22 EPS vs. $0.21 consensus and revenue essentially in line at $10.49M; management highlights strong returns on equity despite a negative net margin.

Management raised EPS guidance: Q1 2026 EPS guided to $0.170–$0.180 (vs. $0.150 consensus) and FY 2026 EPS guided to ~$0.94 (vs. $0.67 consensus) — the EPS lift is a clear bullish signal for profitability expectations.

Company reported record fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 revenue, marking continued top-line momentum and its "40th consecutive period" of record revenue, supporting the upbeat guidance.

Product/technology update: AudioEye rolled out a next-generation AI-driven accessibility platform positioned to strengthen compliance protection — a product catalyst that could help win enterprise contracts as regulatory pressure rises.

Media/analyst coverage — a Zacks piece discusses brokerage/analyst views on AEYE; such coverage can influence sentiment but provides no new company-specific data.

Short-interest data in recent reports appears inconsistent (zero/NaN entries). Given the anomalous figures, there's no clear short-squeeze signal from the published short-interest lines.

FY revenue guidance of $43.0M–$44.5M is slightly below the consensus (~$44.7M), introducing some revenue-side caution despite stronger EPS guidance — investors may question revenue growth vs. margin improvements.

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company’s flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

