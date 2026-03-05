Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. $BATRK Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,472,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $102,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 701.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Atlanta Braves by 218.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 956.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BATRK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Atlanta Braves from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.23 per share, with a total value of $1,548,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 521,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,081,956.26. This trade represents a 7.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.51 and a beta of 0.55. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Atlanta Braves Real Estate Ownership Trust (NASDAQ:BATRK) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established in 2021 by Liberty Braves Group. The trust’s primary purpose is to own and manage a portfolio of sports and entertainment properties related to the Atlanta Braves baseball franchise. BATRK generates stable rental income by leasing its assets to the Braves Baseball Club, LLC, under long-term lease agreements designed to align property performance with franchise needs.

The trust’s portfolio is anchored by Truist Park, the 41,084-seat baseball stadium that has served as the Braves’ home since 2017.

