Astherus USDF Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $140.28 Million (USDF)

Astherus USDF (USDF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 5th. Astherus USDF has a total market cap of $140.28 million and $89.65 thousand worth of Astherus USDF was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astherus USDF token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Astherus USDF has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astherus USDF Token Profile

Astherus USDF was first traded on April 30th, 2024. Astherus USDF’s total supply is 140,464,199 tokens. Astherus USDF’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. Astherus USDF’s official website is www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.

Buying and Selling Astherus USDF

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster USDF (USDF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster USDF has a current supply of 140,487,799.14585067. The last known price of Aster USDF is 0.99877674 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $95,279.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/en/usdf.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astherus USDF directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astherus USDF should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astherus USDF using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

