Aster Trading Up 6.3% This Week (ASTER)

Aster (ASTER) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. One Aster token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aster has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Aster has a market cap of $1.87 billion and approximately $141.64 million worth of Aster was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Aster Profile

Aster’s launch date was September 17th, 2025. Aster’s total supply is 7,822,985,112 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,476,232,867 tokens. Aster’s official message board is medium.com/asterdex. Aster’s official Twitter account is @aster_dex. The official website for Aster is www.asterdex.com.

Aster Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aster (ASTER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Aster has a current supply of 7,822,985,112.00339183 with 2,476,232,866.91339183 in circulation. The last known price of Aster is 0.71394054 USD and is up 2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $109,148,979.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.asterdex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aster directly using U.S. dollars.

