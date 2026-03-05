ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1,339.45 and last traded at $1,368.36. Approximately 1,803,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,927,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,399.37.

ASML has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Santander cut ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on ASML from $1,092.00 to $1,331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,475.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,342.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,098.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $3.1771 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

