Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Asahi Kasei stock opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.41.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corp., headquartered in Tokyo, is a diversified Japanese manufacturer with operations spanning chemicals, homes, health care and electronics. Established in 1931, the company has grown from its origins in ammonia production to become a global supplier of advanced materials and solutions. Its broad product portfolio serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas, emphasizing innovation in polymer science, life sciences and residential construction.

Within its material science division, Asahi Kasei produces performance plastics, synthetic fibers and specialty chemicals used in automotive, consumer goods and industrial applications.

