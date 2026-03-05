Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza Sells 106,031 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 106,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $1,824,793.51. Following the sale, the director owned 393,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,404.90. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Saiyed Atiq Raza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 3,690 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $62,803.80.

On Friday, February 27th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 11,762 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $200,071.62.

On Thursday, February 26th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 73,610 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,261,675.40.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 4,907 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $83,419.00.

Arteris Stock Performance

Arteris stock opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $748.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.45. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $451,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Arteris by 9.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,637,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 143.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 71,340 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AIP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

