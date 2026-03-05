ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09, FiscalAI reports.

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.25. 598,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.99. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $27.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVBP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 146,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ArriVent BioPharma by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVBP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ArriVent BioPharma from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors. In addition, the company develops Furmonertinib, a third-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in multiple clinical trials across a range of epidermal growth factor receptor mutations (EFGRm) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a phase 3 clinical trial for treatment of patients with metastatic EFGRm NSCLC; phase 1b clinical trial for treatment of patients with NSCLC with other EGFR mutations and NSCLC with HER2 Exon 20 insertion mutations; and ARR-002.

