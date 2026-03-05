ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 461,712 Klarna Group plc $KLAR

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 461,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,922,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Klarna Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group during the third quarter worth $2,199,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Klarna Group during the third quarter worth about $868,000. Walmart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Klarna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,960,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,406,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klarna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Klarna Group from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Klarna Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Klarna Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE KLAR opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68. Klarna Group plc has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $57.20.

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

