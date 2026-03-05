Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcus Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $23.00 price objective on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of RCUS opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.40.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.22. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 142.91% and a negative return on equity of 65.77%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 6,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $153,185.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 67,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,063.12. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 25,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $570,487.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,194,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,636,967.44. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 180,990 shares of company stock worth $3,974,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,962,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,421 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,188,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,576,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,731,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapies. The company’s research platform centers on modulating tumor microenvironments and immune checkpoints through both small-molecule and antibody-based candidates. Arcus aims to enhance antitumor immune responses by targeting pathways such as the adenosine axis and inhibitory receptors on immune cells.

The company’s lead clinical programs include etrumadenant, an orally administered A2A adenosine receptor antagonist being evaluated in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy, and domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.