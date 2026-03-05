Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $72.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 80.19%.The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after buying an additional 157,681 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,947,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after acquiring an additional 115,368 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,947,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after purchasing an additional 117,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress: Arcturus outlined the launch of a 12‑week Phase II cystic fibrosis (CF) trial and said it expects regulatory clarity for ARCT‑810 in 2026 — a near‑term catalyst if milestones and timelines hold. Arcturus outlines 12-week Phase II CF trial launch and expects regulatory clarity for ARCT-810 in 2026 Q4 and FY2025 results and pipeline progress
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor analyst tweak: Citigroup raised its price target from $7 to $8 but kept a “neutral” rating — a modest endorsement but not a strong near‑term buy signal. Citigroup raises ARCT price target to $8
- Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data in recent summaries appears erroneous (zero shares / NaN change) and is not a meaningful indicator of current positioning. No reliable short‑squeeze signal is evident from those entries.
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly miss: ARCT reported Q4 EPS of ($1.03) vs. consensus ($0.92) and revenue of $7.2M vs. $14.32M expected — the revenue shortfall and wider loss are the main drivers of the pullback. ARCT reports Q4 loss, misses revenue estimates Market reaction and Q4 details
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst volatility: Piper Sandler cut its price target sharply from $72 to $25 (still “overweight”), increasing headline risk and uncertainty around valuation — a big downward revision that can weigh on sentiment despite the maintained rating. Piper Sandler lowers ARCT PT to $25
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: Coverage noted an immediate share drop after the weak revenue print; higher‑than‑average intraday volume suggests selling pressure as investors digest the miss. ARCT falls on weak quarterly revenue
About Arcturus Therapeutics
Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing messenger RNA (mRNA) medicines that address a range of diseases. The company leverages its proprietary STARR® mRNA platform to enable precise control over mRNA expression, supported by its lipid nanoparticle delivery technology, LUNAR®. Arcturus’s approach is designed to address both therapeutic and prophylactic applications, with an emphasis on vaccines and treatments for rare genetic and infectious diseases.
The company’s pipeline includes ARCT-810, an mRNA therapeutic candidate for phenylketonuria (PKU), and ARCT-021 (also known as LUNAR-COV19), a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed in collaboration with Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.
