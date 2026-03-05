Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II (NASDAQ:ATII) Issues Earnings Results

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II (NASDAQ:ATII – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Price Performance

Shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 447,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP increased its position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 758,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 718,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 68,533 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 658,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II (NASDAQ: ATII) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the Nasdaq stock market. As a blank‑check vehicle, its primary business purpose is to identify, evaluate and complete a business combination, merger, acquisition or other similar transaction that will result in a publicly traded operating company. The company itself does not conduct an independent operating business prior to completing a qualifying transaction.

Like other SPACs, Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II raises capital through an initial public offering and places the proceeds in a trust account while it pursues potential targets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.