Apu Apustaja (APU) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $539.75 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,885.49 or 0.99029434 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,556.82 or 0.99552016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,890,410,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.io. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,890,410,186.08879265. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.0000321 USD and is up 9.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $453,222.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

