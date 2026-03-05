aPriori 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.64 Million (APR)

aPriori (APR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 5th. One aPriori token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, aPriori has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. aPriori has a total market capitalization of $22.01 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About aPriori

aPriori’s genesis date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,937,500 tokens. aPriori’s official website is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.10324055 USD and is up 10.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,098,673.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aPriori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aPriori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

