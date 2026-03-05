Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $102.51, but opened at $91.50. Applied Optoelectronics shares last traded at $92.2970, with a volume of 4,664,451 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAOI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 4.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.40 and a beta of 3.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.090-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Applied Optoelectronics

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 11,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $587,573.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 290,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,012.50. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Kuo sold 17,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $876,319.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,132.71. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,367. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 410.7% during the 2nd quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 1,408,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,115 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $4,283,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,160,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after buying an additional 435,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,279,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company’s core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company’s product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.