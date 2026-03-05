Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 488,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.2% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $124,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $288.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $264.14 and its 200-day moving average is $260.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.56.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

