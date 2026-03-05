Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

