Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,707 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.9% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 110.9% in the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $262.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.14 and a 200-day moving average of $260.06. The company has a market cap of $3.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $288.62.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.
Apple News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s multi-day product blitz emphasizes AI across iPhones, iPads and new Macs — a strategy that could drive an AI-led upgrade cycle and lift long-term revenue and services monetization. Apple’s Brand-New Products Represent an Aggressive AI Push
- Positive Sentiment: Apple launched the low-cost MacBook Neo (starts at $599) to gain share in education and price‑sensitive segments — expands addressable market and could seed future ecosystem spending. Apple debuts $599 MacBook Neo to challenge Chromebooks, Windows PCs
- Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reiterated an Outperform rating and $350 target after the product announcements — a bullish sell‑side view that implies meaningful upside if Apple executes on AI hardware. Wedbush maintains $350 Apple target as product blitz reinforces AI hardware push
- Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated a Buy and $340 target, citing an AI-driven upgrade cycle and new form factors as favorable risk/reward — another supportive analyst view. Apple: AI-Driven Upgrade Cycle and Emerging Form Factors Create Favorable Risk‑Reward at $340 Target Price
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple TV expanding to Roku increases distribution for streaming/subscriptions — positive for ecosystem but modest near-term revenue impact. Apple TV Hits Roku Premium Subscriptions
- Neutral Sentiment: Reports on Apple Watch battery drain and replacement timing are consumer‑facing but unlikely to move fundamentals materially. Apple Watch Battery Draining Fast: When Do You Need a Battery Replacement?
- Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $248 but kept an Underweight rating — the note signals limited near‑term upside from current levels and likely contributed to selling pressure. Barclays Increases Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $248.00
- Negative Sentiment: Apple also raised prices on higher-end MacBook Air/Pro models as M5 chips roll out; coupled with a global memory‑chip shortage, investors worry about demand elasticity and margin impact. Apple raises MacBook prices across the board as M5 chips, new displays signal AI-first strategy
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. CLSA raised their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.56.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
