Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Mizuho's price target indicates a potential upside of 0.70% from the company's previous close.

APLS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $199.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.28 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm's revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 27,192 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $591,969.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,199.65. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $73,386.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,744.81. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,532. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 42,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, traded as NASDAQ:APLS, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the complement cascade for the treatment of rare and debilitating diseases. The company's research and development efforts center on modulating complement proteins to address a range of ophthalmologic, hematologic and renal conditions. Apellis leverages its proprietary compstatin technology platform to design targeted inhibitors intended to improve patient outcomes and quality of life.

The company’s lead marketed product, Syfovre (pegcetacoplan), is an intravitreal complement C3 inhibitor approved for geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration, with ongoing investigations in other retinal disorders.

