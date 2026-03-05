Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Strong-Buy Rating

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Anteris Technologies Global in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Anteris Technologies Global stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 371,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,569. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.15. Anteris Technologies Global has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Anteris Technologies Global had a negative return on equity of 536.04% and a negative net margin of 4,921.27%.The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anteris Technologies Global will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased 5,000,000 shares of Anteris Technologies Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,219,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,013,930.50. This trade represents a 60.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marex Group plc bought a new position in Anteris Technologies Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anteris Technologies Global by 32.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,379,000 after buying an additional 349,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 85.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 745,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 342,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Anteris Technologies Global by 76.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter.

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

