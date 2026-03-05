Ankr (ANKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Ankr has a market cap of $42.53 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004394 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 67.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.00422863 USD and is up 3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $5,651,869.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

