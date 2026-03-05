Anavex Life Sciences Touts Oral Alzheimer’s Drug Blarcamesine Data, Cash Runway at Healthcare Conference

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) CEO Christopher Missling presented an update on the company’s central nervous system pipeline at the firm’s 46th Annual Healthcare Conference, highlighting late-stage data for its oral Alzheimer’s candidate blarcamesine, upcoming regulatory and clinical milestones, and the company’s cash position and intellectual property runway.

Focus on oral, personalized CNS therapies

Missling said Anavex is focused on developing “convenient oral personalized treatments” for central nervous system disorders, describing CNS as one of the largest areas of unmet need. He emphasized the company’s goal of improving patient outcomes with an orally administered approach that can be used at home, which he said is important for both patients and caregivers.

Blarcamesine Phase IIb/III: efficacy signals, safety profile, and biomarkers

He also underscored the growing burden of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, citing aging as a key risk factor and noting expectations for worldwide dementia cases to reach 139 million.

Missling reviewed results from Anavex’s completed Phase IIb/III study of blarcamesine, an orally once-daily treatment. He said the intent-to-treat (ITT) population showed a “solid response rate” on the primary endpoint ADAS-Cog13, describing a 36% improvement that increased to “almost 50%” in a pre-specified population at 48 weeks.

On safety, he said the study showed a “reliable safety profile,” including no ARIA and no neuroimaging-related neurological adverse events. He also said the company did not record any drug-related deaths, including in an open-label extension that went “up to 192 weeks.” Dizziness was described as the most common adverse event in the trial, and Missling said tolerability could be improved by extending the titration period.

He highlighted additional observations from the trial, including what he described as significant slowing of brain atrophy across multiple regions, and said biomarker outcomes corroborated the clinical data, including a significant change in the plasma Aβ42 ratio.

Precision medicine angle and genetics

Missling framed part of the company’s strategy around identifying patient subgroups that may respond better to treatment. He described results in a pre-specified “sigma-1 wild type” population, noting that because blarcamesine activates sigma-1, patients with a functional sigma-1 gene would be expected to respond better. He said this was supported by trial results, citing a change on ADAS-Cog13 from “two points for ITT” to -2.3 in the sigma-1 wild type group and describing additional endpoint improvements.

He also discussed a gene identified through GWAS analysis, COL24A1, which he said is relevant to response to blarcamesine. He described a combined wild type group (sigma-1 and COL24A1) as demonstrating effects approaching “normal healthy aging,” and referenced a precision medicine cohort he referred to as “ABCLEAR 3.” Missling said the placebo arm in the trial declined in a manner consistent with natural history data, while the defined genetic cohort showed minimal decline despite having a worse baseline status than comparator participants referenced from an external publication.

He further pointed to patient-reported quality-of-life results (QOLAD), saying the precision medicine cohorts showed stronger separation versus placebo, and that in the strongest cohort quality of life at the end of the trial was better than at baseline.

Mechanism: autophagy and cellular stress

Missling spent a portion of the presentation on the company’s mechanistic thesis. He said autophagy declines with aging while cellular stress increases, and argued that in disease states this imbalance becomes more pronounced. He stated that blarcamesine can “reactivate neural autophagy if it’s impaired” and counter cellular stress.

He also said impairment of autophagy may precede beta-amyloid and tau pathology in Alzheimer’s, suggesting an upstream intervention could be advantageous. He described a proposed mechanism involving sigma-1 activation and interaction with GABARAP to help restore impaired lysosomal binding within the autophagy process.

Upcoming milestones, pipeline breadth, and financial position

Looking ahead, Missling said the company expects a review of its re-examination with the EMA in the first half of the year. He also outlined planned and ongoing development activities, including:

Participation in ACCESS-AD, described as a European-funded initiative, and planning for an Alzheimer’s study

A planned Phase IIb/III Parkinson’s disease dementia study, described as likely around 12 months in duration

A planned Fragile X study, supported by EEG biomarker correlations seen in humans and animals

Another rare disease program that has not yet been disclosed

Three expected publications: a precision medicine analysis from the Alzheimer’s study, a GWAS/COL24A1 publication, and a Fragile X biomarker publication

Beyond blarcamesine, Missling noted an additional oral compound, ANAVEX 3-71, and said the company completed a Phase II study in schizophrenia and would like to advance it. He also cited preclinical work in frontotemporal dementia and said the FDA granted orphan designation for FTD.

On financials, Missling said Anavex has about $131 million in cash, no debt, and used about $39 million last year, with expectations for a similar or slightly higher level this year—implying an estimated runway of about three years. He added that the company has received non-dilutive funding support from the Michael J. Fox Foundation and the International Rett Foundation. He also emphasized intellectual property protection, stating the company has patent coverage “up to 2040.”

In closing, Missling characterized blarcamesine as a potentially scalable, once-daily oral option for a large Alzheimer’s market, while arguing the company’s autophagy platform could support expansion into other CNS indications.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company applies a proprietary drug discovery platform that targets sigma‐1 and muscarinic receptors to modulate cellular stress pathways and support neuronal function. Headquartered in New York City, Anavex is dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases with high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead product candidate, blarcamesine (ANAVEX2‐73), is a small‐molecule activator of the sigma‐1 receptor currently being evaluated in clinical trials for Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease dementia.

