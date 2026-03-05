Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):

3/2/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/22/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/18/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

2/14/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/12/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

1/21/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/10/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.81%.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank (The) alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.