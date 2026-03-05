Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD):
- 3/2/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/22/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/18/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 2/14/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.
- 2/12/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from “strong-buy” to “hold”.
- 1/21/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/10/2026 – Toronto Dominion Bank was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.
Toronto Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.81%.
TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.
