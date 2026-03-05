Analysts Set Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) Target Price at $10.67

Shares of Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6667.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. CJS Securities raised Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Friday, January 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.50) on shares of Neogen in a research note on Monday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,830,000 after purchasing an additional 385,885 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,288,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,005,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after buying an additional 7,729,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the second quarter valued at about $43,387,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,181,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after buying an additional 5,838,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG stock opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.32. Neogen has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.50 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neogen will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation is a global provider of food and animal safety products, offering a broad portfolio of diagnostic and testing solutions. Headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, the company develops and manufactures tests designed to detect foodborne pathogens, allergens and toxins in food, beverage and environmental samples. Since its founding in 1982, Neogen has focused on delivering rapid, accurate and user‐friendly assays to food processors, grain handlers and quality laboratories around the world.

In the food safety arena, Neogen’s product lineup includes immunoassay kits, molecular diagnostics and enrichment media for pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria and E.

