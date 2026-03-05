Analysts Set Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Target Price at $386.00

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $386.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $358.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lithia Motors

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. AGP Franklin LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $272.88 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $262.10 and a twelve month high of $360.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.85 and its 200 day moving average is $320.16.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.09 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc is an American automotive retailer headquartered in Medford, Oregon. Founded in 1946 as a small auto body and glass shop, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest automotive retail networks in North America. Lithia operates dealerships across the United States and Canada, offering a broad portfolio of new and pre-owned vehicles from more than 40 different manufacturers.

The company’s core business activities include vehicle sales, financing, insurance, parts and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.