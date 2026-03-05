Analysts Set CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) PT at $327.14

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $327.1429.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. CJS Securities raised shares of CSW Industrials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CSW opened at $278.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $230.45 and a 12 month high of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.88.

CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $232.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.36 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Luke Alverson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.02, for a total transaction of $158,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,449. This trade represents a 3.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.64, for a total value of $328,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 62,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,544.64. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,682. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

