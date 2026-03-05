Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS):

3/3/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $69.00 to $57.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Argus from $92.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $82.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $83.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $89.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $69.00 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $86.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by BNP Paribas Exane from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Stephens from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $90.00 to $81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,327.51. Following the acquisition, the director owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. The trade was a 6.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

