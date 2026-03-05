Analysts Issue Forecasts for GRRR FY2027 Earnings

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Securities reduced their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRRR. Zacks Research upgraded Gorilla Technology Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 289,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,582. Gorilla Technology Group has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.79 million, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

