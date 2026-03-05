Aminex (LON:AEX) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.13 and last traded at GBX 2.17. 1,891,575 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,842,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.20.
Aminex Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of -0.03.
Aminex Company Profile
Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania. Aminex PLC was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aminex
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.