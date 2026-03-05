Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley Campbell Sells 22,500 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) CEO Bradley Campbell sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $322,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 998,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,331,058. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.34. The stock had a trading volume of 708,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,462,386. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.25 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $185.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,540,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 246.3% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,406,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 1,000,395 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $7,843,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,229.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.39.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company’s lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.