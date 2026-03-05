Amgen Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.52 (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 2.52 per share by the medical research company on Friday, June 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Amgen has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $21.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $10.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $379.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Amgen has a 1 year low of $261.43 and a 1 year high of $391.29.

About Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

