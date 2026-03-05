American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $48.1040, with a volume of 48950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMWD

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $681.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.27.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.14 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.15%.American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 19.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.