American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.35.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $190.73 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the sale, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,551.60. This represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 139,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in American Tower by 92.4% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 61,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

