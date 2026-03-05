American International Group, Inc. $AIG Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,295,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of American International Group worth $101,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,378,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,536,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,969,000 after buying an additional 716,209 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,111,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $951,230,000 after buying an additional 499,330 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $787,724,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,429,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,516,000 after buying an additional 143,361 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.25 and a 52-week high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AIG. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

