American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Director Acquires $1,854,000.00 in Stock

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) Director Justin Mateen bought 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $1,854,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,524,975 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,724.25. This represents a 248.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

American Bitcoin Stock Performance

Shares of ABTC stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. American Bitcoin Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABTC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on American Bitcoin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of American Bitcoin during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in American Bitcoin during the third quarter worth $95,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Bitcoin

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

