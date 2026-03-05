American Airlines Group’s (AAL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Rothschild & Co Redburn

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the airline’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Rothschild & Co Redburn’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.21% from the stock’s current price.

AAL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

AAL opened at $12.23 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 0.20%.The company had revenue of $14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,917,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 868,776 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at about $404,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 171,048 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 76,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9,081.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,798 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 116,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

