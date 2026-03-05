Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.390–0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 million-$22.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.1 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro Stock Down 4.0%

Insider Activity

Shares of Ambiq Micro stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. Ambiq Micro has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $515.06 million and a PE ratio of -1.42.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,126. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,358. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of Ambiq Micro

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Ambiq Micro by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambiq Micro by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter.

About Ambiq Micro

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

Further Reading

